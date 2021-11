Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 12:04 Hits: 1

The "gig economy" has been gaining steam for years now, raising concerns that workers are being left increasingly insecure and unprotected. But the pandemic has sent this trend – with all its associated risks – into overdrive.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/podcasts/the-gig-economy-2-0