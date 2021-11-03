Uproot the System: Filipina Activist Mitzi Tan on How Capitalism Colonialism Fuel Climate Crisis

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 12:49 Hits: 2

We speak to Mitzi Tan, a climate activist based in the Philippines, who will join Greta Thunberg of Sweden and Vanessa Nakate of Uganda in speaking at a major march and rally in Glasgow on Saturday. Among their demands are reparations from the Global North to the Global South to help rebuild the lives of those most impacted by the climate crisis. Tan has recently protested outside the offices of Standard Chartered Bank in London, which funds the most fossil fuel companies based in the Philippines, which she says contributes directly to their yearly typhoons that cause insurmountable destruction. “At this point, none of us have a choice. We all have to join the struggle of the most marginalized,” says Tan.

