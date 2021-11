Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:51 Hits: 5

Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr has been named the winner of the Goncourt Prize, France's most prestigious literary award, for his novel 'The Most Secret Memory of Men' ('La plus secrète mémoire des hommes').

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211103-mohamed-mbougar-sarr-wins-goncourt-prize-france-s-most-prestigious-literary-award