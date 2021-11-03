African women protest against discrimination, poor conditions in Lithuanian migrant camp

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 12:42 Hits: 7

Tensions are rising in the Medininkai migrant camp in Lithuania. A group of asylum seekers, mainly African women, tried to break through a gate in the camp on October 26 to protest against the detention conditions. The guards, assisted by police, responded with tear gas. The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to a Congolese woman at the camp who says she and others believe the guards offer preferential treatment to Iraqi women detained in the same camp.

