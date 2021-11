Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 07:55 Hits: 6

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/james-webb-our-best-ever-space-telescope-is-set-for-launch/a-59649187?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf