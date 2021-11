Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 06:58 Hits: 7

MIRI (Bernama): Sarawak is leading the 100 million tree-planting campaign under the Greening Malaysia programme, having planted a total of 6,791,146 trees since its launch early this year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/03/greening-malaysia-sarawak-leads-100-million-tree-planting-campaign