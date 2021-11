Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 06:59 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Staff and students of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and members of the Malaysian Armed Forces have been told not to allow a recurrence of the type of incident that led to Naval Cadet Officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain's death. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/03/after-verdict-in-naval-cadet-zulfarhan-osman039s-case-hisham-warns-upnm-and-armed-forces-never-to-let-such-a-039heinous-act039-recur