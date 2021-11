Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 16:10 Hits: 16

Some economists argue that the pandemic-driven retreat from globalization, together with population aging in China and the advanced economies, is a recipe for inflation. But while workers' bargaining power may rise, a wage-price spiral in the advanced economies is unlikely.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/deglobalization-wage-price-spiral-in-advanced-economies-by-dalia-marin-2021-11