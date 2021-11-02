Palestine Slams Israeli PM’s Remarks on Palestinian State

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 01:49 Hits: 2

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian presidential spokesman, told state radio Voice of Palestine that Bennett's remarks "won't change anything of the reality or the international legitimacy, because the Palestinian people's rights are clear."

Abu Rudeineh called on Bennett "to understand well that peace with the Palestinian people is peace with all Arab states and Arab nations."



Before heading to Glasgow to attend the UN conference on climate change, Bennett told reporters that "creating state-like entities doesn't work," referring to the establishment of a Palestinian state.



Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since. The Palestinians want to establish a Palestinian state on these territories.



Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, which the United States sponsored, had stalled in 2014 following deep disagreements on Israeli settlements and the recognition of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 border.

