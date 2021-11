Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 09:17 Hits: 6

Parent company Meta said it nixed hundreds of fake Facebook and Instagram pages publishing pro-government content. President Daniel Ortega is running for a fourth term in office in an election opponents decry as a farce.

