Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 08:29 Hits: 6

US tech giant Epic Games said it will shut down its popular survival game Fortnite in China, months after authorities imposed a series of strict curbs on the world's biggest gaming market as part of a sweeping crackdown on the technology sector.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20211102-gaming-giant-epic-pulls-fortnite-from-china-over-regulatory-crackdown