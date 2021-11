Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 09:19 Hits: 8

MELAKA: There are no double standards in the issuance of compound notices relating to the state election, says Melaka police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Wira Abdul Majid Mohd Ali. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/02/melaka-polls-we-are-fair-in-giving-compound-notices-to-political-parties-says-state-police-chief