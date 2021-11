Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 05:23 Hits: 9

The leader of Georgia’s opposition United National Movement (ENM) says a protest will begin on November 2 in front of the prison in Rustavi where former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is being held.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgia-melia-saakashvili-runoff-elections-protest/31540748.html