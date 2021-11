Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 02:43 Hits: 8

The most senior cleric in the Church of England apologized for having compared the impact of climate change to the Holocaust. Justin Welby had said politicians' inaction over climate change was akin to genocide.

