Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 06:06 Hits: 11

Handing the win to pharmaceutical companies, the judge said the plaintiffs hadn't proven that deceptive marketing by the firms led to a rise in unnecessary opioid prescriptions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-opioid-crisis-california-judge-rules-for-drug-firms-in-damages-lawsuit/a-59691162?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf