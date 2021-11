Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 11:22 Hits: 3

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow on a sombre note on Monday by warning that the world is facing an ecological "doomsday" while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said bluntly: "We are digging our own graves."

