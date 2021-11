Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 06:40 Hits: 11

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) students have been sentenced to 18 years' jail each for the culpable homicide of marine cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, who died from injuries caused by a steam iron four years ago. Read full story

