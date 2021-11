Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 07:32 Hits: 8

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's centrist Liberals have cancelled a vote of confidence on the minority government line-up put forward by their Prime-Minister designate Nicolae Ciuca, which he was widely expected to lose, further prolonging a month-long political stalemate. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/02/romania039s-centrist-party-cancels-vote-of-confidence-on-pm-designate-stalemate-continues