Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

An event in Germany presenting a book about Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been canceled by China's Confucius Institutes, many of which are partners with German universities.

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-how-does-it-deal-with-chinese-censorship/a-59653971