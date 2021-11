Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 13:17 Hits: 3

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged states to reopen vaccination centers as pressure grows to administer booster shots. Meanwhile, the world has passed five milion COVID deaths. DW has the latest.

