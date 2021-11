Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 10:56 Hits: 3

Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels fought a pitched battle for control of Kombolcha on Monday, terrified residents reported, after the rebels claimed to have taken over their second town in two days.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211101-ethiopian-forces-battle-tigrayan-rebels-for-control-of-key-town