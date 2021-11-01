The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How one Colombian teenager is using social media to highlight the work of farmers

How one Colombian teenager is using social media to highlight the work of farmers From explaining how much work goes into growing tomatoes to giving advice on feeding chickens or making compost, one Colombian teenager is busy educating people about farm life through a series of videos that he produces for Instagram with his older brother. His aim is to highlight the work of farmers and raise awareness about how to protect the environment.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211101-how-one-colombian-teenager-is-using-social-media-to-highlight-the-work-of-farmers

