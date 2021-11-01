Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:05 Hits: 12

From explaining how much work goes into growing tomatoes to giving advice on feeding chickens or making compost, one Colombian teenager is busy educating people about farm life through a series of videos that he produces for Instagram with his older brother. His aim is to highlight the work of farmers and raise awareness about how to protect the environment.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211101-how-one-colombian-teenager-is-using-social-media-to-highlight-the-work-of-farmers