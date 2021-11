Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 16:30 Hits: 14

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya will reopen a nine-year-old murder investigation into the death of a single mother last seen at a hotel with British soldiers, the national police chief said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/02/kenya-reopens-inquiry-into-murder-of-woman-last-seen-with-british-soldiers