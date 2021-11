Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 16:38 Hits: 12

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's military leadership could face isolation at home and abroad if it tries to tighten its grip after seizing power in the face of opposition from a sophisticated protest movement and from Western states that had invested in a democratic transition, analysts and diplomats say. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/02/analysis-sudan039s-military-leaders-could-face-isolation-after-coup