Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:15 Hits: 13

LONDON (Reuters) - Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby apologised on Monday after saying world leaders who fail to act on climate change could be making a bigger mistake than their predecessors who ignored warnings about the rise of the Nazis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/02/church-of-england-leader-apologises-for-comparing-climate-change-to-rise-of-nazis