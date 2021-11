Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 09:02 Hits: 2

While it took just over a year for the global COVID death toll to hit 2.5 million, the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded over the past eight months as the highly contagious delta variant spread around the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-global-death-toll-surpasses-5-million/a-59659062?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf