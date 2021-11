Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 08:59 Hits: 6

Britain told France on Monday that it must back down within 48 hours in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal.

