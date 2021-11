Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 07:28 Hits: 9

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States kicked off joint aerial drills on Monday, a military official in Seoul said, amid tensions over North Korea's recent missile tests and calls for a restart of denuclearisation talks. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/01/south-korea-us-quietly-hold-joint-air-exercises-amid-calls-for-talks-with-north-korea