'F*** you, we're taking over your school boards,' says conservative 1776 PAC leader

Brad Cooper of the Sunflower State Journal chases down stories that others miss. Today he landed a big one, including an interview with the head of 1776 PAC, an organization that has raised and is prepared to spend nearly half a million dollars on local elections—specifically school boards.

Ryan Girdusky’s Twitter feed reads exactly like what you would expect from a Republican PAC manager:

Tens of millions of working-class white people cast their ballot for Joe Biden. What more proof do you need that his administration and the Democrat Party hates you? They will give you nothing and eagerly await they day they can win without any of your votes. https://t.co/rTwmDcxnHC October 28, 2021

In other words: We don’t want the votes of nonwhite voters to count as much as the votes of white voters. How nice of Ryan.

If you have ever wondered why local races matter, ask yourself why a group like this can raise a half a million dollars to go after them.

