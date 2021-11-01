The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: School boards under attack; COVID-19 boosters; music for a spooky Halloween

As a climate summit gets underway in Glasgow, Virginia prepares for a tense election day, and the souls of the dead rise to demand mostly chocolate, here's some of what you may have missed on an otherwise quiet news day:

'F*** you, we're taking over your school boards,' says conservative 1776 PAC leader

Will BIPOC have the same access problems to booster shots as they did with the vaccine?

Sitting Bull’s great-grandson identified, now he wants to bury him where ‘he will be respected’

They put a spell on us: Black musicians and spooky tunes for Halloween

Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: A tribute to Mr. Bus, one of Daily Kos’ most legendary characters

ClimateBrief: Now that Germans are at risk of drowning, we are all balancing in the same lifeboat

365 Days of Climate Awareness 81 - The Kyoto Protocol

Also trending from the community:

Senator Sinema, I do not think that infinitive means what you think it means

Encouraging COVID Convo with a 2016 Trump Voter

