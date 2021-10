Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 09:27 Hits: 2

Beijing said the use of spy agencies, not scientists, was "iron-clad proof" of Washington's attempts to politicize the origins of COVID-19. A new report published Friday shed little fresh light on how the virus emerged.

