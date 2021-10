Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 14:16 Hits: 4

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Beijing to deescalate tensions in the Pacific during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

