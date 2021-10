Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 14:19 Hits: 4

Anti-coup demonstrators have taken to the streets once more, one day after at least three people died during civil unrest. The United Nations is seeking a way out of the crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sudan-protests-continue-as-un-confirms-pm-hamdok-is-well/a-59678277?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf