Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 15:21 Hits: 5

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but disappointed leaders warned more was needed to make a success of UN climate talks beginning in Glasgow.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20211031-g20-leaders-release-watered-down-statement-on-climate-commitments-ahead-of-cop26