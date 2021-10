Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 15:46 Hits: 4

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling LDP defied expectations and held on to a majority in Sunday's parliamentary election, exit polls showed, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up stimulus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211031-japan-pm-s-ruling-coalition-set-to-retain-power-but-lose-parliamentary-seats