Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021

MELAKA (Bernama): The Syura Ulama Council, which convened on Sunday (Oct 31), has decided to let the PAS Central Working Committee decide on the use of the party symbol in the Nov 20 Melaka state election. Read full story

