Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 11:35 Hits: 4

Delegates from the world's major industrialized nations are arguing over plans to reduce fossil fuel use, to honor their pledges to protect the planet. Ahead of COP26, G20 leaders struggled to bridge differences.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g20-world-leaders-discuss-ways-to-avert-drastic-global-warming/a-59675648?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf