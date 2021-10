Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 12:24 Hits: 5

The Murat 729, carrying 400 mostly Afghan migrants and refugees, sent a distress signal after its engines failed. Turkey failed to respond to a request to take back the vessel, despite a 2016 EU deal worth billions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkish-ship-carrying-afghan-migrants-towed-to-greek-port/a-59677586?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf