G-20 Seeks To Commit Against Climate Change and the COVID-19

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Saturday opened the G-20 Summit focused on climate change and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Draghi decried that over 70 percent of the population received at least one dose in "high-income countries"; however the situation is deplorable in "poor countries" where the population vaccination rate is reduced to about 3 percent.

G-20 health and finance ministers pledged to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population by mid-2022 as a way to try to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and boost economic recovery.

Besides ratifying a deal on a global corporate tax rate of 15 percent starting in 2023, the world's largest economies' leaders seek to reach a zero-emissions pact no later than 2050 or 2060.

So far G20 demonstrations organized by unions and climate activists seem to be peaceful and joyous.



Thousands have gathered here in the center of Rome to protest for more climate action and social equality.

LATAM region is represented by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who plans to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to address his nation's debt with the institution.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is attending on behalf of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). This summit also lacks the presence of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping.

Italian authorities deployed more than 10,000 police and military patrols in Rome to avoid violent demonstrations amid the meetings.

The Climate Summit COP26 will be held in Glasgow from November 1st to 12th.

