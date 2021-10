Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 02:14 Hits: 11

Alec Baldwin has addressed the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. With his wife Hilaria at his side, he took questions from paparazzi in a tense but courteous exchange.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alec-baldwin-answers-questions-about-fatal-film-set-shooting/a-59676491?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf