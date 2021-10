Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 04:44 Hits: 8

Japan is holding a parliamentary election, which is the first big test for the new prime minister. A poor showing for the ruling party could threaten a return to the country's history of revolving-door premiership.

