Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 07:25 Hits: 12

JOHOR BARU: Police have busted a drug trafficking and smuggling syndicate with the arrest of seven suspects including a Malaysian man and his Chinese national wife here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/31/msian-man-chinese-national-wife-among-seven-nabbed-in-jb-rm42mil-worth-of-drugs-seized