Union reaches tentative deal with John Deere, this week in the war on workers

Saturday, 30 October 2021

After an action-packed—and sober, thanks to one of their own being hit by a car and killed near a picket line—week, John Deere strikers may have a deal. The UAW and management announced a tentative agreement, pending a vote by the workers, on Saturday.

Over the past week, the company announced it would not cut off benefits and would pay out performance bonuses the workers earned before the strike started, after threatening to withhold it in what would have been a significant act of wage theft. In Iowa, a judge rejected John Deere’s effort to get an injunction against picketers.

Now, the strike will continue through a ratification vote, which will happen Tuesday. Jonah Furman is asking workers what would get them to yes on a contrast and tweeting the responses, in a very interesting thread.

● Meanwhile, in another significant ongoing strike:

.@SecMartyWalsh made history yesterday at the Kellogg’s strike -- becoming the first labor secretary in U.S. history to join workers on a picket line. Walsh told @BCTGM members that President Biden and the administration “are watching. You do have support.” pic.twitter.com/mhCslUFiDM October 29, 2021

● Work is so bad that people are quitting in droves. We should see that as a good thing.

● How trade unions and climate advocates in California can form an alliance, from Capital and Main’s Aaron Cantu.

● Amazon can get you almost anything in two days, but it constantly screws up its workers' paid leave. It’s almost like it cares more about one of these things than the other.

● Staff at Politico and E&E News are unionizing, asking their new German owner for voluntary recognition.

● No, Striketober is not about vaccine mandates, Jeff Schuhrke writes.

● Moral policy = Good economics, Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Shailly Gupta Barnes, Josh Bivens, Krista Faries, Thea Lee, and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis argue.

● Doing some last-minute Halloween candy shopping? Here's a list of union-made in the U.S. candy.

● App-based workers speak: Studies reveal anxiety, frustration, and a desire for good jobs.

TWU Local 234 wins a Massive victory for 5,000 TWU transit workers at SEPTA in Philadelphia - good raises, parental leave, compensation for the families of members lost to Covid. When workers lock arms and fight back, We Win! @twusamuelsen@aflcio October 29, 2021

