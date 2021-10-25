The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Ro Khanna Slams Conservative Democrats for Holding Back Build Back Better Plan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said over the weekend that Democrats are close to reaching a deal on a pair of major budget bills that form the backbone of President Biden’s domestic agenda. Progressives in Congress have spent months defending provisions such as Medicare benefits, paid family leave and free community college, but conservative Democrats such as Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have slashed them from the budget. Congressmember Ro Khanna draws a hard line on items such as climate provisions, as per President Joe Biden’s wishes ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference “to show American leadership” and aim for a “50% reduction by 2030” on greenhouse gas pollution.

