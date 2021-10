Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 20:46 Hits: 6

The wall willl cost an estimated €353 million. The legislation is expected to be signed by President Andrzej Duda in the coming days.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poland-lawmakers-approve-belarus-border-wall-amid-migrant-surge/a-59668201?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf