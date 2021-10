Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 11:15 Hits: 3

The French president said other nations were watching as the UK clashed with France following its departure from the EU. Tit-for-tat measures are now threatened in the row over post-Brexit access to fishing waters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-s-macron-says-british-credibility-at-stake-in-fishing-row/a-59671177?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf