Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 14:33 Hits: 10

Chancellor Angela Merkel has sounded the alarm over the increasing coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Germany. She said she is also worried about the comeback of a "certain recklessness" among the population.

