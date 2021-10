Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 18:55 Hits: 10

Leaders of G20 nations endorsed a landmark deal to establish a global minimum tax rate. They were, however, at odds on issues like coronavirus vaccines and fighting climate change.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g20-leaders-endorse-global-tax-rate-deal-wrangle-over-vaccines-climate-change/a-59675804?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf