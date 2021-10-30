The fake video drumming up racism online: 'Discount at a Lidl in Belgium'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 10:02 Hits: 3

A tweet posted October 16 claimed that video of a crowd shouting in Arabic and jostling to get into a supermarket was taken in Molenbeek, a neighbourhood in Brussels, Belgium. The video prompted a series of racist and xenophobic responses. However, it was actually filmed in Algeria and shows people rushing to a supermarket amid nationwide food shortages.

