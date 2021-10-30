The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Normandy village takes a gamble on letting in the rising sea

Normandy village takes a gamble on letting in the rising sea Sea levels are expected to rise a metre by 2100 as a direct consequence of global warming. This will be a key topic at the UN's COP26 environmental summit, which begins Sunday in Glasgow. French organisations and communities are already hard at work on finding solutions to the imminent flooding. The French village of Quiberville-sur-Mer in Normandy has opted for an unconventional approach: letting the sea in instead of building walls to keep it out.  

